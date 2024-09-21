DEO Sgr inspects Collection/ Distribution centres

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 21: The District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Distribution and Collection centres established for Zadibal and Lal chowk Assembly Constituencies at SP College and SP School.

During the visit, District Election Officer(DEO) took a detailed assessment of the arrangements put up for the safety, surveillance and security of Election-related material and machinery kept at these centres for the smooth and seamless conduct of Assembly Elections elections.

While interacting with the concerned Returning Officers and other staff the DEO instructed them to ensure all safety measures and adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in letter and spirit for the protection of election-related material and machinery at these centres.

The RO also stressed on proper handling and management of the EVMs and other Election related material, besides ensuring an efficient and secure mechanism for its storage.

Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz and other concerned accompanied the DEO during the visit.