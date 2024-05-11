DEO finalizes plan for dispatch of poll parties, materials

SRINAGAR, MAY 10: District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency reviewed the action plan for the smooth dispatch of poll parties and materials to the polling stations.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Aashish Mishra was present on the occasion. Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of all 08 Assembly Segments of Srinagar, Deputy District Election Officers, and senior Police Officers associated with the conduct of the Lok Sabha Election-2024 in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency also attended the meeting.

At the outset, the DEO discussed threadbare the action plan related to the dispatch of poll parties and Election Materials to the Polling Stations on Poll Day (May 13, 2024) from Dispatch/Collection Centres established in Srinagar.

The DEO thoroughly reviewed the arrangements at the Dispatch cum Receipt Centres (DCRC) established in National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Burn Hall School for Assembly Segment of 19-Hazratbal and 20-Khanyar respectively, at SP Higher Secondary School for 21-Habba Kadal, at Institute of Hotel Management for 22-Lal Chowk AC, in Amar Singh College for 23-Chanapora Assembly segment, at SP College for 24-Zadibal AC and Degree College Bemina for 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng Assembly Segments.

On the occasion, the DEO stressed the officers to ensure utmost coordination for efficient and hassle-free despatch of Poll staff and Election material to the designated Polling Stations. He further emphasized making all required arrangements well in advance to facilitate a smooth and efficient election process.

The DEO asked them to ensure meticulous planning for the dispatch of polling staff and Election material, adequate parking, and separate entry/exit of the vehicles carrying election material from collection/distribution centers to respective Polling stations.

He also emphasized adequate spaces for placing counters at Collection/Distribution Centres to avoid any cluttering during distribution/collection of election materials.

The DEO also stressed a proactive approach by the Officers under close supervision of concerned AROs to preserve the sanctity of democratic institutions and ensure free and fair polling at all polling stations.