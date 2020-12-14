Dense fog in Jammu, minus 13 in Leh

Srinagar: Night temperatures throughout Kashmir and Ladakh dropped below the freezing point on Monday as air and surface traffic was disrupted by dense fog in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MET has forecast mainly dry conditions till December 21 adding that the night temperatures are likely to drop further in both the union territories.

In Srinagar city, a thin film of frozen water covered parts of streets and roads — a sight that is normally witnessed after December 21 when the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ sets in.

The thick blanket of fog over the low lying areas disrupted air and surface traffic in Jammu city, where the temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures throughout the valley and Ladakh dropped notches below the freezing point.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 6.7 and Gulmarg minus 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 13.2 and Kargil minus 11.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Katra was 7.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.2, Bannihal minus 1 and Bhaderwah had minus 1.4 as the minimum temperatures.