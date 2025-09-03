Deluge Trail

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its sixth wettest August since 1901, with rainfall levels reaching 319.3 mm against the normal 184.9 mm, a surplus of 73 percent. As per media reports, the scale of this anomaly is stark when compared with past extremes. In 1996, J&K saw its highest August rainfall at 481.3 mm, followed by other wet years such as 1908, 2013, 1994, and 1955. The 2025 figures firmly place this August in the list of rare and historically intense monsoon months. District-level variations underline how widespread the anomalies were. Doda received 488.2 mm of rain against the normal 125.1 mm, translating to a 290 percent surplus. Udhampur, with 897.9 mm, recorded a 159 percent surplus, while Ramban and Samba too witnessed rainfall departures of more than 100 percent. In Kashmir Valley, the picture was mixed: Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Srinagar logged above-average rainfall, whereas Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla reported deficits. The situation in Ladakh was even more dramatic. Kargil saw a 1,530 percent surplus, while Leh recorded an 877 percent departure, with the union territory as a whole registering 930 percent above normal rainfall. The consequences of this extreme and uneven rainfall pattern were devastating. On August 14, a cloudburst struck Chosoti village in Kishtwar during the Machail Mata Yatra, unleashing flash floods that left more than 65 dead, hundreds injured, and over 200 missing. Less than two weeks later, the Vaishno Devi corridor in Reasi witnessed a major landslide triggered by relentless downpours, with the death toll rising to 38. In Ramban’s Rajgarh area, a cloudburst-induced flash flood killed four people and left others missing, while in Reasi’s Mahore region, a family of seven, including five children, was buried when their home collapsed under a landslide. These tragedies unfolded against a backdrop of rivers like the Chenab and Tawi swelling beyond danger marks, paralysing roads, schools and essential services across large swathes of Jammu and Kashmir. What these incidents highlight is the growing link between extreme rainfall events and rapid-onset disasters in mountainous terrain. When precipitation rises far beyond the absorptive capacity of soil and slopes, the risk of flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts multiplies. The August rainfall surpluses across Jammu districts and Ladakh’s unprecedented spike created precisely such conditions, exposing the vulnerability of communities to sudden, high-impact weather shocks. The uneven distribution further complicates matters. While some districts remain relatively dry, others are battered by surpluses several times above normal, creating pockets of instability rather than a uniform pattern that authorities can prepare for in advance. In this setting, disaster preparedness cannot remain reactive. The experiences of August month demonstrates that communities in hilly and flood-prone belts require robust early-warning systems capable of detecting and communicating risks with speed. Villages along pilgrimage routes or perched on fragile slopes need evacuation routes, contingency shelters, and medical response units ready for deployment at short notice. Equally important is strengthening infrastructure. Roads, bridges and embankments must be designed with resilience against cloudburst-scale events.