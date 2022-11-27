KATRA, NOVEMBER 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the valedictory session of 25th National Conference on e-Governance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The event witnessed the launch of J&K Vision Document and J&K Cyber Security policy and a historic MoU between IT Department J&K and DITECH Haryana.

The agreement between the J&K Government and Haryana Government is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives & best practices in e-Governance, said the Lt Governor.

In his address, Sh Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana, recalled his deep connection with Jammu Kashmir.

I am witnessing a new, badalta Jammu Kashmir. We are looking forward to the new J&K-Haryana collaboration and committed to support J&K Government in meeting the goals, he said.

Shri Manohar Lal highlighted the IT interventions and several digital initiatives of the Haryana Government to bring transparency in the system and streamlining the public service delivery system.

Expressing his gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal; The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, all the departments of the Central and State/UT Governments, the Lt Governor said that the 25th National e-Governance Conference in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will prove to be a milestone in the direction of fulfilling our resolve of Digital Society.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, J&K UT is an emerging model of digital government with focus on transparent governance and citizen-centric approach to delivering public services, he said.

Observing that technology is making a real difference in people’s lives, the Lt Governor said in 2013, the total number of e-transaction was merely 20 Lakh. This year, till 25th November, the number of e-transaction is 38.50 Crore. On an average J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute.

Delivering efficient, effective, and accountable governance is our top priority. IT Department coordinating across the departments to ensure citizens interact and access information and services & provide feedback to improve service delivery, he added.

The Lt Governor underscored that despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens. Speedy development is the new identity of J&K, he said.

The Lt Governor further observed that the launch of Digital J&K Vision Document and launch of J&K Cyber Security Policy will promote a common approach to use the power of innovation and secure the IT assets in the rapidly changing technology landscape.

Speaking on the digital transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir, the the Lt Governor shared the vision of the J&K government to expand e-Governance to the next level.

We have prepared a roadmap and action plan for the next one, three & five years. More than 500 services will be made online in the next 3 years for a better digital delivery ecosystem, said the Lt Governor.

Line to online is our prime objective and instead of traveling to Government offices, people just need to walk to the web, he added.

Our strategy is to enable the people to access high-quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device. All services in mobile for mobile workforce, the Lt Governor said.

We are also working on the development of IT infrastructure; technology-led market linkages; encouraging emerging concepts like use of AI in Agriculture for welfare of farmers; layered Public Grievances; use of Metaverse (for Global Tourism) etc, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor noted that initiatives like e-Office, BEAMS-Empowerment, Aapki Zameen-AapkiNigrani, Aap Ka Mobile Hamara Daftar, e-Unnat, Digi Locker, Meri Pehchaan has established accountability and transparency in governance.

Digital J&K Internship scheme for Youths has been started which will provide an opportunity for a student to secure first hand and practical work experience in the IT sector, he added.

Several digital initiatives of the Rural Development Department have empowered grassroots democracy. In the recently concluded Back to Village program, 3 lakh villagers accessed various government services online which reflects increased trust of the citizens, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also invited suggestions from all stakeholders to build a better digital ecosystem in the UT of J&K.

Sh Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Haryana; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K; Sh V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG and Ms. Prerna Puri, Commissioner/ Secretary to J&K Government, Information Technology Department also spoke on the occasion and shared their views and the positive impact of the National Conference on e-Governance and initiatives taken during the Conference in bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer.

On the occasion, J&K Government also signed MoUs with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) for capacity building of the youth and collaborations in the IT sector.

Offer letters were handed over to the interns selected for Digital Internship Programme providing youth of J&K with opportunity to contribute to existing digital projects of the Government.

A short film highlighting the e-services extended to the people by the J&K Government was also showcased.

The two-day conference was organized by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; officials from Central Ministries and departments; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; ADGP Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; CEO SMVDSB; Deputy Commissioner Reasi and delegates from different states and UTs were present on the occasion.