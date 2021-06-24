Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Delimitation, election important milestones in restoring J&K’s statehood: Amit Shah

amitshah 1521287019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said delimitation exercise and peaceful elections were important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament.

” We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K.The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament,” he said in a tweet.

 

The statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three-hour meeting with top political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir today.


