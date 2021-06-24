Delimitation, election important milestones in restoring J&K’s statehood: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said delimitation exercise and peaceful elections were important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament.

” We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K.The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament,” he said in a tweet.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three-hour meeting with top political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir today.