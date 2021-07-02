Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Delimitation Commission to interact with DEOs, political parties at four venues in J&K

map 1

Panel members to visit Pahalgam, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Delimitation Commission, visiting Jammu & Kashmir from July 6, will interact with the district election officers (DEOs) at four venues in the Union Territory.

According to a letter sent to the DEOs, during their four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, Delimitation Commission has desired to interact with the district election officers of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian at Pahalgam Club, Pahalgam on July 7 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

 

The commission will interact with DEOs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara at Grand Lalit, Srinagar on July 7 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

With DEOs from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, the commission will interact at PWD Guest House, Kishtwar on July 8 from 11:00 pm-12:30 pm.

According to the letter from Joint Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Anil Salgotra, the commission will interact with DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch on July 9th at Radisson Blu, Jammu from 9:30 am-10:30 am.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you to attend the meetings with all data, PPT and reference material related to the subject, as per above schedule. Further, in case any political party/group/organisation desiring to meet the Commission approaches the office of DEOs, their request shall be forwarded immediately, not later than 12 Noon, 4 July 2021 (Sunday), so that time slot is allotted to them for meeting with Delimitation Commission,” it added. (KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
Petrol prices shoot up again; selling at above Rs 100 in 11 states now
svg%3E
Next
After two decades, US troops finally leave Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor