Delimitation Commission to interact with DEOs, political parties at four venues in J&K

Panel members to visit Pahalgam, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Delimitation Commission, visiting Jammu & Kashmir from July 6, will interact with the district election officers (DEOs) at four venues in the Union Territory.

According to a letter sent to the DEOs, during their four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, Delimitation Commission has desired to interact with the district election officers of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian at Pahalgam Club, Pahalgam on July 7 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

The commission will interact with DEOs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara at Grand Lalit, Srinagar on July 7 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

With DEOs from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, the commission will interact at PWD Guest House, Kishtwar on July 8 from 11:00 pm-12:30 pm.

According to the letter from Joint Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Anil Salgotra, the commission will interact with DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch on July 9th at Radisson Blu, Jammu from 9:30 am-10:30 am.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you to attend the meetings with all data, PPT and reference material related to the subject, as per above schedule. Further, in case any political party/group/organisation desiring to meet the Commission approaches the office of DEOs, their request shall be forwarded immediately, not later than 12 Noon, 4 July 2021 (Sunday), so that time slot is allotted to them for meeting with Delimitation Commission,” it added. (KNO)