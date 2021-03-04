In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Delimitation commission gets one-year extension

Srinagar: The Central government has extended the term of delimitation commission by one year and excluded the north-eastern states from its mandate.

The Union Ministry of Law & Justice has issued a notification last night to extend the tenure of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai, who is heading the panel, by one year.

 

The commission’s term was coming to end on March 5, 2021. Interestingly, the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland have been excluded from mandate of the Commission.

According to the notification, the Commission’s mandate would now only be to carry out the exercise in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory—(KNO)

