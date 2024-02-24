Delhi’s AIIMS Facility for Virtual Autopsy Designated as Nodal Center for Other Institutes

The Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Virtual Autopsy, a first-of-its-kind and state-of-the-art centre in India and Southeast Asia at AIIMS Delhi, has become a nodal centre for facilitating further development of virtual autopsy in other institutes across the country such as the NEIGRIMS Shillong, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Guwahati etc.

The centre will establish India as a frontrunner in technological advancements in the field of Forensic Medicine in the world.On the completion of 5 years at the Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Virtual Autopsy at AIIMS, Professor and Head of Forensic Medicine Department, Sudhir Gupta said more centres will be started soon.”We summed up all the centres (in the world) and then created the infrastructure and facilities which are even better than these (pre-existing) centres. ICMR and the Government of India are interested in making more centres in India for Virtual Autopsy. A second centre was opened in Shillong in NEIGRIHMS,” Gupta said.

