Srinagar, Jun 27: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday fixed the rates for sacrificial sheep and goats.

ADVERTISEMENT

An order issued by the director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has revised and re-fixed the rates of Qurbani (sacrificial) livestock in the valley.

“Consequent upon the decisions taken in the meeting, regarding fixing/ review of rates of sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock, held today on 27-06-2022 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Jammu & Kashmir Mutton Licensing & Control Order, 1973 read with SRO – 31 dated 1974, I, Dr. Abdul Salam Mir, Director Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Kashmir revise and re-fix the sale rate of Qurbani livestock,” the order said.

The rate for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross Sheep has been fixed at Rs 310 per kg. Bakerwal and Kashmiri sheep rate has been fixed at Rs 295 per kg. The local goat rate has been fixed at Rs 285 per kg.