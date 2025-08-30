Delhi–Srinagar flight reports mid-air emergency

Srinagar, Aug 29: SpiceJet’s Delhi–Srinagar flight SG-385 requested an emergency landing due to a pressurization problem.

Airport officials confirmed that the aircraft with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at 3:27 PM. No medical assistance was requested by either passengers or crew members after landing.

Authorities said all standard safety protocols were followed, and the situation remained under control throughout. The airline was conducting technical checks on the aircraft to ascertain the cause of the pressurization issue.

“No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight,” the officials said.

Airport emergency teams were put on standby, but no injuries were reported, and no medical assistance was sought by passengers or crew members.

The flight operations at the Srinagar Airport remained normal.

Separately, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad due to a technical issue mid-air on Thursday, reported PTI.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 AM, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 AM after being diverted.

“Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing,” the official of the SVPI airport said. “Later, IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers,” PTI quoted an official as saying.