Delhi riots: Umar Khalid to be jailed till Oct 22

New Delhi : A Delhi Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 in the Delhi riots case under UAPA. Umar Khalid was produced before a Delhi Court after his 10-day police custody ended today.

A Delhi court on September 14, sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to police custody for 10 days in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

In the FIR, the police has claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

Khalid has also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of United States President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at international level about how minorities in India are being tortured, the FIR alleged. In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, FIR claimed.

