In a distressing sequence of events, a resident of Delhi, Aman, reportedly procured a wife from Bihar for Rs 70,000. Subsequently, he asserted that his spouse exhibited a recurring pattern of eloping from their home for extended periods without any communication. Driven to frustration by her behavior, he confessed to strangling her, and her lifeless body was discarded in a forested area within Fatehpur Beri, situated in the southwestern region of the national capital.

Law enforcement authorities revealed on Wednesday that Dharamveer, the accused husband, along with his accomplices Arun and Satyavan, has been apprehended in connection with the heinous murder.

The grim saga began to unfold last Saturday when a distress call was received regarding the discovery of a woman’s remains in the vicinity of a forest near Jheel Khurd border, within Fatehpur Beri. Responding swiftly, the police secured the scene and took possession of the deceased, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chandan Chowdhary.

A meticulous inquiry into the matter was initiated, employing a blend of technological and manual surveillance. Suspicion arose over the movements of an autorickshaw approximately at 1.40 am on the fateful Saturday. Tracing the path of this vehicle led to the identification of its registration number, subsequently leading to the apprehension of its operator, Arun, residing in Chhatarpur.

Arun’s disclosure swiftly confirmed the victim’s identity as Sweety, Dharamveer’s wife. He admitted to his involvement, along with his associates, in her strangulation near the Haryana border, followed by the disposal of her body within the forested expanse.

The driver confessed to possessing knowledge about the local geography, which influenced the selection of the forested site as the location for the crime and body disposal, explained the police official.

Elucidating the motive behind the tragic incident, Arun conveyed that Dharamveer had grown increasingly discontented with his wife’s conduct, pointing to her recurrent absences from their home for prolonged periods without explanation.

Interestingly, Arun, a relative of the accused, disclosed that Sweety’s familial background remained shrouded in mystery. Dharamveer’s marriage to her had been facilitated by a payment of Rs 70,000 to an unknown woman. Sweety herself divulged minimal information, mentioning solely her roots in Patna, Bihar.

In connection with the woman’s murder, authorities have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (concealing evidence of an offense), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

The auto-rickshaw used in the execution of the crime has been impounded, and the investigation continues to unveil further details. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused coaxed the victim to accompany them, purportedly to escort her to a railway station.

It remains suspected that the victim’s husband may have paid an acquaintance of hers, but the specifics of her destinations after leaving her husband’s residence remain elusive, and ongoing efforts are dedicated to corroborating these details.

(Reported with information from PTI)