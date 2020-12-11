Delhi HC stays order asking IAF to disclose details of PM Modi’s foreign visits

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the Central Information Commission order directing the Indian Air Force to disclose the details regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entourage, which accompanied him on the foreign visits.

The Air Force had filed a petition before high court challenging the CIC direction to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, saying it relates to details of the Prime Minister’s security apparatus and cannot be provided.

The IAF plea has claimed that the “information so sought includes details related to the entire entourage, names of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel accompanying the Prime Minister of India on foreign tours for his personal safety, and the same, if disclosed, can potentially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State”.

The petition, filed through central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, is in appeal against the CIC’s July 8 direction to IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant Special Flight Returns-ll to RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra. (With inputs from agencies)