Following the announcement by The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri of making his next film on the 1984 riots, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Friday said that Agnihotri is a government-sponsored producer who makes films over files.

“Have some courage to make a movie on Gujarat files, I will get you all the evidence of what the Chief Minister was doing…what Home minister of Gujarat was doing when Gujarat was burning. I will provide you all the relevant information and evidence provided you have that courage but unfortunately, I am aware that you are a government-sponsored producer, director and make films over files,” Gourav said according to news agency ANI.

Gourav said that the director is free to make films of his choice but if he is an unbiased and honest filmmaker, he must make films on the Gujarat riots and prove that he is not a government-sponsored filmmaker.

“We are in a democracy. I understand Mr Agnihotri can make anything of his choice. But, please get some courage because you are an independent filmmaker, and not a government-sponsored producer and director, don’t behave like one,” he said.

Gourav further said that Agnihotri might be residing in Mumbai because Bollywood is mainly centred in Mumbai. But while coming from Mumbai to Delhi there is one city called Ahmadabad. He questioned, “Why had the filmmaker not thought of making Gujarat Files?”

“Is somebody compelling you for not making Gujarat files or you do not have enough evidence or data, if you require evidence and data about what happened in Gujarat during the Narendra Modi Ji’s Chief ministership, I can provide it to you,” reiterated Gourav.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi also took a jibe at Agnihotri’s tweet, he said, “I am not surprised that Agnihotri tweets and then it becomes the biggest news in the country. He should make a movie on the Gujarat riots if he is so honest. He should also make movies on all riots which took place in India in the past 70 years.”

He further said, “In fact, the PM should make one ministry on this, wherever the riot takes place make a movie on it.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday shared that he will soon start working on his next project ‘The Delhi Files’. Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle on Friday and expressed gratitude to the people who watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ and said, “It’s time for me to work on a new film.”

He wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.”