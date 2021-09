Delhi drowns after highest rainfall in 12 years

Severe waterlogging is being seen in several parts of Gurugram following heavy rainfall. As per the IMD, the city received 64.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ is likely in Gurugram for the 3 three days,” IMD says.

A fresh spell of heavy rain pounded the capital on Wednesday morning, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department said the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in at least 12 years.

In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am.

On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours — between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm — that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. At 6 am on Wednesday, the IMD issued an alert for “one or two spells of moderate rain” and “heavy rain at isolated places” in Delhi-NCR.