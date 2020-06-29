Delhi Court seeks response from Tihar on Shabir Shah’s plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the Tihar Jail authorities on an application filed by Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeking a separate cell in the jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court has sought the response from the Tihar jail authorities by July 1.

Shah, in his plea moved by advocate Qausar Khan, stated that due to the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the jail, his health condition would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus.

The Kashmiri separatist leader was arrested in two cases of terror financing. Shah was first arrested on July 25, 2017 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005.

Again in 2019, the National Investigation Agency took him in custody in a probe pertaining to a separate terror funding case involving the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, Hafiz Saeed. He is currently in judicial custody in both the cases.(IANS)