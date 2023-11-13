NEW DELHI: The national capital woke up to a thick layer of smog on Monday following the Diwali night celebrations, as people indulged in bursting crackers.

The aftermath resulted in severe pollution throughout the city, exacerbating the already deteriorating air quality crisis.

The air quality on Monday was recorded in ‘poor quality’. The AQI in Anand Vihar was at 296, in RK Puram at 290, in Punjabi Bagh at 280 and in ITO at 263.

Air Quality in #Delhi deteriorates to 'Poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/r8wpvUi574 — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) November 13, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, environment minister Gopal Rai had urged everyone not to burst firecrackers and it would exacerbate the woes of the people, who are already struggling to breathe clean air in the city.

Over the last few days, the air quality in the national capital has slipped to alarming levels.