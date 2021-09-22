Decomposed body found in south Kashmir’s Kulgam suspected to be that of missing TA soldier

Srinagar: A decomposed male body found Wednesday morning in Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam district could be the missing rifleman of 162 Battalion of Territorial Army, Shakir Manzoor Wagey.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagey, father of the missing TA soldier said that he has identified the body and it was his son Shakir Manzoor, who went missing last year.

Notably, Shakir Manzoor, a TA soldier of 162 Battalion hailing from Harmain village of Kulgam, went missing on the evening of August 2 last year. His vehicle was also found abandoned on that day in the area.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body was found wrapped in a blue colored tarpaulin near a BSNL tower in the orchard and it had nearly completely decomposed.

While the body is beyond recognition, a police officer told GNS that as per the slain TA soldier’s father, the body “seems to be” that of his son based on its hair and foot.

To verify the claim, police have decided to get the DNA sampling of the body done to identify it.

“The DNA test will surely reveal if the body is that of Shakir,” the officer said.