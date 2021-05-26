Decision about number of Hajj pilgrims to be allowed this year expected in a week: EO J&K Hajj Committee

Srinagar: Amid reports about the cap on the number of Hajj pilgrims by Saudi Arabia, the authorities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday said that the decision about the number of pilgrims to be allowed to perform Hajj this year was expected within a week.

Abdul Salam Mir Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee said that no decision has been taken as of now about the number of pilgrims to allowed to perform Hajj pilgrimage this year.

He said that a decision in this regard was expected to be taken within a week.

“Around 8000 pilgrims have registered themselves for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. We have also made vaccination mandatory for all those scheduled to perform Hajj. given the COVID situation,” he said.

Salam said that no one will be allowed to proceed for Hajj pilgrimage without COVID-19 vaccination.

“We don’t know whether all those who have registered themselves for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage have vaccinated themselves or not as the details were not available with them but no one will be allowed without it.”

Notably, there are reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to cap the number of pilgrims in this year due to COVID-19 situation.

They have also announced that anyone below 20 years of age and above 60 years won’t be allowed to perform Hajj this year—(KNO)