Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday said light to moderate Snowfall was expected during December 4-5 with a probability of occurrence less than 50%.

“Weather will be generally cloudy in Kashmir and Ladakh whereas it will be mainly clear to partly cloudy in most parts of Jammu region,” an official of meteorological department official said.

Mainly dry weather is expected till December 3, he said.

“As of today, light to moderate snowfall is expected during 4-5th December (probability of occurrence as on date >50%),” he said.

Meanwhile freezing cold conditions eased a bit in Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recording 0.4°C.

A meteorological department official said that mercury in Srinagar settled at 0.4°C against previous night’s minus 1.3°C. On November 23, the mercury settled at minus 2.3°C which is lowest temperature recorded so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.3°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 0.6°C on previous night and normal of 0.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 45°C against last night’s minus 7.5°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 2.0°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 7.6°C, the official said.

The weatherman has said that freezing cold conditions will continue for now even as there was no forecast for any snowfall till the first week of next month.

“The cold conditions shall continue and as far as the possibility of snowfall is concerned, the weather is likely to remain dry till the first week of December,” the official added. (GNS)