Deceased COVID-19 patient’s family booked for violating burial protocol in Bandipora

Bandipora: The authorities on Thursday booked a family of a deceased Covid-19 patient for violating the burial protocol in C.A Khan village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that a resident of C.A Khan of village was admitted in JVC Hospital Srinagar and died on Wednesday due to the Covid-19 infection.

He said that the body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by the health authorities for burial purposes as per the guidelines laid down with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, by the Government.

“However the relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government from time to time. This act of the public gathering at the funeral resulted in great threat to the public health,” the official said.

He also said the family conducted his funeral as per their customs in their native village with the body being washed, kept for homage and buried.

He said that acting strictly against the violators a case FIR No. 76 of 2021 U/s 269, 188 has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)