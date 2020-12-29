Dec 23 grenade blast in central Kashmir: Injured CRPF officer succumbs, death toll two

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of paramilitary CRPF succumbed on Tuesday, six days after suffering grave injuries in a grenade blast in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that ASI Nitra Pal Singh succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura.

On December 24, a Constable Mritun Joy succumbed to the wounds at the tertiary care hospital here.

They were seriously injured in the grenade blast at Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal on December 23.

Besides them two other paramilitary personnel, a policemen and an RDD official were also injured in the blast. All the injured were shifted to hospital immediately while police has already registered a case regarding the incident. (GNS)