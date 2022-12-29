In the year 2022, a number of celebrities passed away. Lata Mangeshkar, Disco King Bappi Lahiri, well-known stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav, and Telugu superstar Krishna were among the famous people who passed away in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that they left us, their voices, personalities, and memories will always be cherished in our hearts. Look at the notable figures from Indian cinema that passed away in 2022:

Lata Mangeshkar (6 February 2022)

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6th February due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. With a career spanning decades, Lata Mangeshkar has a plethora of hit songs which are loved by all. Mangeshkar’s contributions to the Indian music industry earned her honorific titles such as Nightingale of India , Queen of Melody, and The Voice of India. Death has taken her from us physically, but the legacies she has left behind will outlive her for decades.

Bappi Lahiri (15 February 2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69 on February 15, 2022. The singer-composer, born as Alokesh Lahiri, is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like “I am a disco dancer”, “Jimmy Jimmy”, “Pag ghunghroo”, “Intehan ho gayi”, “Tamma Tamma Loge”, “Yaar bina chain kahan re”, ‘aaj rapat jaaye to” and “Chalte Chalte”, among others. Lahiri has bequeathed a rich musical legacy in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati films and a variety of western-Indian fusion music for his millions of fans worldwide. The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children — daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.

Siddhu Moosewala (29 May, 2022)

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him. The singer was popular not only in his native state but also Punjabi diaspora across Canada, the UK and the US. He shot to instant fame with the song ‘So High’. Some other hit numbers from his stable which went viral on YouTube are ‘Game’, ‘Warning Shots’, ‘Legend’, ‘Tochan’ and ‘Famous’ among others.

KK (31 May 2022)

2022 has been a harsh year, especially for the Indian music industry. Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died in Kolkata on May 31, 2022, after a live performance in the City of Joy. KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. However, on his way back to his hotel room after his gig, he complained of feeling unwell and suffered a heart attack. He is known for his songs ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’ ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’, ‘Zara Sa’, ‘Khuda Jaane’ and ‘Tadap Tadap’. He has a record number of songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali languages among others.

Pandit Birju Maharaj (16 January 2022)

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj was a dancer, composer, and singer who was a member of the Lucknow `Kalka-Bindadin’ Gharana. Maharaj ji, as he was popularly known, was said to be playing with his grandsons when his health unexpectedly deteriorated, requiring him to be rushed to the hospital, where he died of a heart attack. A recipient of the country’s second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji will be remembered by cinema aficionado for the two-period dance sequences in Satyajit Ray’s historical drama ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ (for which he sang as well) and for the ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ track picturised on Madhuri Dixit in the 2002 version of ‘Devdas’.

Raju Srivastav (21 September 2022)

Satya Prakash Srivastav, who is popular by the stage names Raju Srivastav and Gajodhar, was an Indian comedian, actor, and politician who died on 21st September 2022. Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym, and after 41 days of hospitalization, Raju left the world in grief and sorrow.

Srivastava was active in the entertainment industry for the last four decades but received recognition only after he participated in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005. He also featured in films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ among others.

Krishnam Raju (11 September 2022)

Veteran Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 on September 11, 2022, Popularly known as ‘Rebel Star’ of Tollywood, Krishnam Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas is his nephew.

Krishna (15 November 2022)

Veteran Tollywood actor Krishna passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on while undergoing treatment after he suffered cardiac arrest. He was 79. Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy or Krishna, as he was popularly known, acted in more than 350 films in a career spanning five decades. He also produced and directed a few films. One of the legends of the Telugu film industry, he breathed his last at Continental Hospital, in presence of his son and popular actor Mahesh Babu and other family members.

Jharana Das (1 December, 2022)

Veteran Ollywood actress Jharana Das passed away at her residence at Chandi Road in Cuttack on December 1, 2022. She was 82. Das had been suffering from old age ailments for quite long. She will continue to live on in hearts of her fans for her films like Amadabata, Malajanha, Nari, Sri Jagannath, Adina Megha, Abhinetri and more. She also acted in many plays, TV shows and serials.

Mihir Das (11 January 2022)

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on January 11, 2022 in Cuttack. He was 63. The popular actor was suffering from renal ailments for years. The versatile actor had won the State government’s best actor award for his performance in ‘Laxmi Pratima’ (1998), and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ (2005). He had won the best comedian award for his role in ‘Mu Tate Love Karuchhi’ (2007). His acting in ‘Pua Mora Bholashankara’ will always be remembered.

Raimohan Parida (24 June 2022)

Noted Odia film actor and jatra artiste Raimohan Parida , who is known for his negative roles, breathed his last on June 21, 2022. Born on July 10, 1963, Raimohan Parida has acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films. He won accolades for his acting in movies like Singha Bahini (1998), Suna Bhauja (1994) and Mental (2014) among others.