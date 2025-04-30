Death Toll Rises to 8 in Visakhapatnam Temple Collapse

Andhra Pradesh, April 30: The death toll has risen to eight, with four others injured after a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Wednesday.

While speaking to ANI, Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, addressed the incident in Tirupati. He stated that it is premature to determine the cause.

“So it is not appropriate for us to conclude on the reasons for the incident. Prima facie, we have noticed that there was a downpour between 2.30 and 3.30 am in the early hours. We are investigating the incident… Currently, we have information that about eight people have died. All the debris has been cleared…Rescue work has been concluded,” he said.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said.

According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and informed that continuous monitoring of the situation is being conducted.

Taking to X, CM Naidu said, “The death of seven devotees in a wall collapse during the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Chandanotsavam has deeply saddened me. The incident, caused by heavy rains, is truly unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have spoken to the District Collector and SP regarding the situation and instructed that proper medical care be provided to the injured. I am continuously monitoring the situation.”

Additionally, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives after a wall collapsed on the Rs. 300 ticket queue line due to heavy rains.

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner.

YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, BJP former MLC Madhav said, “This is an unfortunate incident that has taken place on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. It took place at 2.30 am in the morning. The government will investigate the incident and will compensate the victims.” (ANI)