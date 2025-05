Jammu, May 06: With two more succumbing in Poonch bus accident, the toll reaches to four on Tuesday.

An official told GNS that two more have succumbed to their injuries taking toll to four.

Among four deceased persons one was an army personnel of 41 Assam rifles namely Abdul Majeed son of Abdul Aziz resident of Ghani Mendhar.

Earlier, a bus carrying passengers met with an accident near Ghani Mendhar in Poonch. In this incident two passengers were killed and 44 others were injured.