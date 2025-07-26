Dealer Distress

As the wedding season is peaking in Kashmir Valley, the demand for sheep supplies has increased. While the demand for mutton in the Valley is always on the higher side, it increases further during the summer months when Wazwan feasts are galore. However, the Mutton Dealers Association on Thursday said it halted transportation of live animal deliveries from across India, citing ‘daily extortion and harassment’ at checkpoints, especially in Punjab. This suspension comes a day after Satish Sharma, Jammu & Kashmir’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, IT, and Youth Services & Sports, acknowledged the traders’ grievances and pledged swift action. During talks with union representatives, Sharma was told that unauthorized private contractors were stopping livestock-laden trucks en route from Punjab to Kashmir, causing severe delays, financial loss, and inhumane treatment of animals due to long journeys without food, water, or ventilation. Local traders insist they have repeatedly flagged the problem to government officials, including the Minister, yet no substantive steps have been taken. The mutton dealers stated that suppliers in Rajasthan, Delhi, Sikar, Firozpur, and Ambala have fully backed the suspension, describing it as an issue affecting the entire supply chain. The dealers have also appealed directly to the J&K government and its leader, urging a high-level team be sent to Punjab to assess the situation on the ground. The dealers have also, as per reports in the media, offered to supply any documentation needed for inquiry and reminded authorities of a 2016 precedent, when a ministerial delegation resolved a similar crisis. The mutton trade is central to Kashmir’s economy and culture. The region consumes around 15 lakh sheep annually, with nearly 41 percent coming from outside, costing over Rs. 1,400 crore each year. With limited local rearing capacity, Kashmir’s heavy reliance on imports from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi has developed into a thriving supply chain. During peak wedding and festival seasons, scores of trucks carry livestock daily from markets like Sikar, Firozpur, Ambala, and Delhi — a network now at risk. Traders estimate that up to two million animals are brought in each year to meet demand. Given the region’s strong appetite for mutton — integral to traditional dishes like Wazwan — this disruption could affect supply, pricing, and the broader food ecosystem. To prevent long-term disruption, the government must take concrete and time-bound steps. Immediate coordination between the J&K administration and the Punjab government is essential to curb unauthorized stops and ensure the safe passage of livestock. A joint monitoring mechanism should be established, involving transport, animal welfare, and law enforcement agencies from both states. Special passes or green corridor arrangements during peak seasons like weddings and Eid could minimise delays. Moreover, accountability should be fixed on contractors or officials found involved in extortion or harassment, and legal action must follow swiftly. Without visible enforcement and institutional safeguards, the crisis may deepen, affecting livelihoods, trade, and public trust. In addition, the government should establish a dedicated hotline number, where livestock traders can immediately report instances of harassment, illegal detention, or extortion during transit.