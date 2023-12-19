In a recent Instagram post, John Cena sent the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fandom into a frenzy by sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of ‘Deadpool 3.’ The intriguing image features Ryan Reynolds’ iconic ‘Merc With a Mouth’ and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine strolling together, sparking wild speculation about Cena’s potential involvement in the much-anticipated threequel.

Cena accompanied the photo with no caption, leaving fans to openly deliberate whether the wrestling legend would be making a surprise cameo in ‘Deadpool 3’. A prevailing theory among commenters suggests Cena is an ideal candidate for the role of Cable, a character portrayed by Josh Brolin in ‘Deadpool 2.’

While Cena has been a notable presence in the DC Extended Universe, embodying Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in both the titular TV series and ‘The Suicide Squad,’ his future within the DC Studios remains a mystery. As fans eagerly await updates on ‘Peacemaker Season 2,’ Cena remains tight-lipped about his character’s trajectory in James Gunn’s evolving DC Universe, hinting at potential projects beyond the second season.

As anticipation for ‘Deadpool 3’ reaches new heights, Cena’s unexpected link to the film adds another layer to the ongoing speculation about celebrity cameos. Director Shawn Levy has teased various cameo possibilities, keeping fans in suspense while acknowledging his fortunate position in securing these appearances.

Meanwhile, the shooting of ‘Deadpool 3’ restarted in November after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Following recent schedule adjustments, the highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

