BIJNOR: People loved her so much that they voted for her even after her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times of India reported that Ashiya Bi, 25, died on April 20 due to acute lung and abdominal infection. But that had little effect on the result. When votes were counted, Ashiya had won. An independent candidate in the recently held UP civic polls, her health deteriorated in the run-up to the poll.

Mohammad Zakir, a resident, said, “Ashiya made friends easily and people didn’t want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result.”

There are over 30 wards in Hasanpur Nagar Palika. Ashiya filed her nomination on April 16 for the post of ward member (17) in Hasanpur municipality which has over 2,000 votes.

Muntajeeb Ahmad, who married Ashiya only last year and runs a milk dairy in the town, said, “The post of the member from ward 17 was reserved for women. Though she never fought an election earlier, she decided to take the plunge into politics to serve people. She reached out to them and won hearts with her calm demeanor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, she died during treatment and could not fulfill her dream. But people still voted for her. Election results are proof of the love they had for her.” Arif, another voter from the same locality, said, “Ashiya held a meeting in our area to discuss her candidacy. Though she was a novice, her simplicity created a lasting impression, which is why we decided to support her. It was a big jolt to us when we heard the tragic news of her death.

She is no more but she will be remembered for her amiable attitude towards people. Our votes are a tribute to her.” Hasanpur sub-divisional magistrate Ashok Kumar said, “Ashiya was an independent candidate. She died soon after nomination.

Polls were held on May 4 here in the first phase and they cannot be adjourned. People voted for her and she emerged as the winner. But we have to follow the procedure. Now, a poll for the same post will be held again.”