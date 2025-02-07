Srinagar, Feb 06: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have seen considerable improvements in electrification and infrastructure development through various schemes aimed at providing power to rural and remote areas.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), J&K has successfully electrified 129 villages, while Ladakh continues to make strides in rural electrification with the completion of key projects.

The J&K has also electrified over 3.77 lakh households under the Saubhagya Scheme, ensuring that power reaches even the most remote households.

Both regions are also seeing progress through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with a total of Rs 77.10 crores sanctioned for J&K, aimed at electrifying additional households. Ladakh, under the Vibrant Villages Programme, has been allocated rupees 20.18 crores for further enhancing its infrastructure.

Moreover, the Central government has sanctioned significant funds for the development of distribution infrastructure in border areas, with Ladakh receiving rupees 178.43 crores and J&K benefiting from continued efforts to boost energy access in remote areas.

The push to improve power distribution in these strategic regions is expected to significantly enhance both daily living conditions and economic opportunities.