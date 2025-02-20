GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 20: District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today convened a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC)/District Consultative Committee (DCC) to review the performance of banks and line departments for the quarter ending December 2024 here in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

The Lead District Manager, Ganderbal, provided a detailed report on the bank-wise performance in terms of deposits, advances, and Credit Deposit Ratio (CDR). He informed that the Credit Deposit Ratio of the banks stood at 92.75% as of 31 December

2024. Besides, under the MSME sector, banks have exceeded the targets set under the ACP by a substantial margin.

DDC while reviewing performance against the allocated targets under the Annual Credit Plan (ACP), expressed concern about the low credit dispensation in the agriculture sector.

Banks were directed to improve credit dispensation in this area. The Disttirct officers of agriculture and allied departments were also advised to sponsor credit-linked cases under schemes such as the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, National Livestock Mission, AIF/FIF etc., to the banks. Furthermore, the DDC emphasized the 100% saturation of PM Kisan beneficiaries under the KCC Scheme. The performance under Social Security Schemes (SSS), such as PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY, was also reviewed.

It was emphasized that banks and sponsoring agencies should collaborate in guiding unemployed youth toward livelihood opportunities. Banks were urged to dispose of cases within the stipulated time and provide full support to youth. The District Credit Plan for the financial year 2025-26 and the revised service area approach for the uniform distribution of Government-sponsored cases among all bank branches were also placed before the DLRC for approval.