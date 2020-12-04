DDC elections Phase III: 43.03 % votes polled till 1 pm across J&K

Srinagar: The 3rd phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 43.03 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 29.87%, Bandipora 51.96%, Baramulla 28.00%, Ganderbal 19.5%, Budgam 45.25%, Pulwama 9.31%, Shopian 18.15%, Kulgam 58.76% and Anantnag 13.11% till 1 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 57.26%, Doda 50.49%, Ramban 58.10%, Reasi 62.37%, Kathua 53.60%, Samba 60.21%, Jammu 57.96%, Rajouri 64.48% and Poonch 83.97% till 1 pm.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25% while Jammu Division recorded 60.52% upto 1 pm.

In phase 3rd of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, for which 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division have been set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.