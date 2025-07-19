DDC conducts extensive tour of Chrar-i-Sharief

BUDGAM, JULY 19: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, conducted an extensive tour of Charar-i-Sharief area today to assess ongoing developmental works, interact with local stakeholders, and redress public grievances through a detailed public darbar held at Townhall Charar-i-Sharief.

The tour began with a visit to the revered Charar-i-Sharief Shrine, where the DC inspected multiple works underway as part of a major heritage conservation and infrastructure augmentation project. These include the canopy path from the main entrance to the shrine, development of access pathways, Debri path surrounding the shrine, additional lavatory blocks, and the beautification of the historic Bada Talab, including fencing around the water body. He also reviewed the upgradation of the shrine façade and ongoing planning for a new Clock Tower in the Charar-i-Sharief area, scheduled to commence soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bilal said, “These interventions aim to preserve the spiritual and cultural essence of Charar-i-Sharief while providing better amenities to pilgrims and visitors.” DC later visited the Government Degree College Charar-i-Sharief, where he inspected the under-construction 8-room Academic Block, reviewed the progress of infrastructure works, and also assessed the adjoining sports field being developed at the college.