DDC B’pora chairs Task Force Committee meeting under DAY-NULM

BANDIPORA, JULY 06: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman today chaired a meeting at Mini Secretariat, here to review the progress of the Task Force Committee under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

The meeting focused on assessing the ongoing initiatives and approving new cases proposed under the programme.

Project Officer DUDA briefed the DDC about the role of District Urban Development Agency in promotion of livelihood for urban poor. It was given out that during this financial year, 50 applications have been received against the target of 75 cases.

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana aims to uplift urban poor and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable sections of society. The Task Force Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of these initiatives at the district level.

The DDC said that the administration is committed to enhancing the impact of DAY-NULM in Bandipora by closely monitoring the progress and ensuring timely approvals for proposed cases.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Maqbool, Executive Officer MC Bandipora Ajaz Ahmad, Project Officer DUDA, Lead District Manager and other concerned officers and stakeholders involved in the implementation of DAY-NULM in Bandipora district.