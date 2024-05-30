DDC B’la reviews progress under ACP 2023-24

BARAMULLA: To review the progress of banks in Baramulla district under the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the fiscal year 2023-24, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa Thursday chaired a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting, here.

The Lead Bank office Baramulla conducted the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting for the quarter ended March 2024.

During the meeting, progress made under the District Credit Plan 2023-24 was thoroughly assessed. It was given out that the district has achieved a commendable performance, with Rs 4246.86 crores disbursed against a target of Rs 4376.85 crores, benefiting 141,367 beneficiaries.

The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio for the district stood at an impressive 103.86%, reflecting the robust financial activities within the region.

The DDC emphasized the importance of continuous efforts to meet and exceed targets, ensuring that the financial needs of the community are effectively addressed.

Meeting was attended by Lead District Manager Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Mrazi; DDM NABARD, Mohammad Zubair Wasil; Cluster J&K Bank, Bank Representatives, besides officers from line Departments.