DCs in J&K asked to submit list of ‘deadwood’ employees

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer has directed the Deputy Commissioners to immediately submit the list of ‘deadwood’ employees of Revenue Department as per the direction of the Government.

The Div Com issued these directions, while chairing a video conferencing meeting convened to review the progress in the districts in this regard.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to expeditiously complete the verification exercise to facilitate removal the non performers as per the provisions of the Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has started compiling data of ‘deadwood’ employees to be retired at the age of 48 years or those who have completed 22 years in service.

For the process Screening committees have to be constituted at district level for the identification of employees as per the prescribed parameters like judging performance of the employee. The committee would recommend the names of such deadwood employees to higher authorities for the termination of such employees.

He asked DCs to convene meetings of the Review Committees, assess the performance of employees in the light of Article 226(2) of the Civil Service Regulations and send the recommendations so that the process for their termination can be started.

The Article 226 (2) deals with compulsory retirement of the officials on completion of 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age and to review the cases of all those employees who fall in this provision the Government has already constituted Review Committees.

The Deputy Commissioners informed that they are in process of identifying such employees and the committee meetings will be convened shortly.

Meanwhile, in another meeting the Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs to submit a revised list of martyrs, prominent citizens for renaming of schools, roads, chowks on their names.

Pertinently, Schools, colleges & Road in the Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after prominent citizens, The Indian army soldiers, CRPF men, and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were martyred in line of duty, while serving the nation.

The DCs apprised the Div Com that the lists have been prepared in their respective districts with consultation with SSPs, BDCs, DDCs.

The Div Com asked the DCs to send the updated lists after consultation with the PRIs with order of priority.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner with Divisional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Central and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division alongwith SSPs participated in the meeting through video conferencing.