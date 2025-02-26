SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed DCs to remain vigilant and keep men & machinery in readiness mode to ensure smooth & uninterrupted operation of essential services across the valley to facilitate the general public.

He was chairing a preliminary meeting to deliberate the modalities for notification of flood basin zones.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com impressed Deputy Commissioners to conduct meetings of members from the Irrigation & Flood Control, Forest & Revenue departments to conduct a comprehensive study & survey of flood basins and submit the tentative proposals for the notification of the areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora, and Ganderbal besides Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control; Executive Engineers, and officers of Wildlife and Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing departments.

At the outset, the concerned officers of I&FC gave a detailed presentation wherein they gave an overview of inundation areas of September 2014 flood, affected areas viz land use and flood zoning of area to regulate human activity besides overall status & mapping of flood basins including Hokersar Wetland, Nowgam Jheel, Higam Jheel, Narkara Numbal, Anchar Lake, Wullar Lake, Left side of River Jhelum from Sangam to Padshahibagh.

The meeting deliberated on the diverse range of issues to tackle and mitigate the impact of floods. The meeting discussed the classification of areas into prohibited zones, regulated zones, and warning zones based on the permissibility of human activities.