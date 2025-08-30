DC visits Craft Village Kanihama, reviews dev works

BUDGAM, AUGUST 30: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today paid an extensive visit to the Craft Village Kanihama, renowned for its centuries-old tradition of Kani shawl weaving, where he reviewed the implementation of various developmental works and interacted with artisans to assess welfare measures and scheme implementation.

During the visit, DC held detailed deliberations with artisans and officials from various departments on the activities being carried out under multiple schemes aimed at supporting and promoting handicrafts. He emphasized the importance of extending maximum benefits of welfare and promotional schemes to artisans in order to safeguard, revive and promote the traditional craft heritage of the district.

Dr Bilal also sensitized stakeholders about the health issues faced by artisans due to prolonged working hours and underscored the need for creating awareness and facilitating access to health services for the artisan community. On the occasion, DC witnessed live demonstrations of Kani shawl weaving and traditional spinning on the charka, lauding the extraordinary skill and dedication of the artisans. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to preserving and promoting this age-old craft which holds immense cultural and economic value.

DC was also briefed about the wide range of developmental works undertaken at Kanihama Craft Village including installation of advertising boards for shops, improvement of the public park near Jamia Masjid Kanihama, upgradation of inner link roads at Hajam Mohalla and New Colony Road, construction of a Chowkidar quarter, drainage works with steel grill fencing around the park near the CFC building, and overall beautification of the site.