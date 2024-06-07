DC throws open OT floor facility at SDH Chadoora

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today threw open the much awaited Operation Theatre (OT) Floor facility, new equipment, lift facility, boundary wall work, functionality of toilet complex Sub- District Hospital, Chadoora.

During the visit to the hospital, the DC took stock of the functioning of lift facility, health related machinery and other health facilities for better patient care in Chadoora.

He inspected the development of boundary wall, functionality of toilet complex and other allied infrastructure works at SDH Chadoora.

He also inspected various wards and interacted with patients and staff for first hand appraisal of facilities available to the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that during the last review visit, various issues including non- functioning of the lift facility and OT Floor were raised by the public and staff at SDH.

He said that all major facilities including operation theatre, which was facing last mile connectivity issues including retro fitting, internal electrification and upgraded equipment has been completed and dedicated to the general public.

Similarly, the DC said that construction of boundary wall, toilet complex and replacement of black and white USG with colour Doppler has also been carried out and are functioning seamlessly at the hospital.

Among others, CPO Budgam, SDM Chadoora, CMO Budgam, Executive Engineer R&B, engineers of the Housing Board, BMO Chadoora Tehsildar and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

Later, the DC also took stock of ongoing macadamization work on Chadoora – Surasyar Road. He emphasized on speedy work completion on the remaining road portion for better connectivity to the locals. He said that macadamization of long pending road project has facilitated better connectivity to all habitations and seamless plying of both public and private transport in the area. Among others, CPO Budgam, SDM Chadoora, Executive Engineer R&B and other concerned also accompanied the DC.

