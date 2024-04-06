DC & SSP Budgam conduct tour of religious places

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo along with SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani today conducted extensive tour of prominent religious places of different faith to assess arrangements for the Shab Qadr and ensuing festivals of Edi-ul-Fitr, Baisakhi and Navratri festivals in the district.

Among the prominent religious places the DC visited include Ziyarat Sharief Makhama, Magam, Markazi Imam Bara, Budgam, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Charan Asthan Beerwah and Shiv Temple at Pandit Colony Sheikhpora.

During tour, the DC paid his obeisance at all religious places and met local public deputations and custodians and took detailed assessment of arrangements being put up for the ensuing festivals.

The DC gave instructions for making seamless arrangements of drinking water facility, uninterrupted electricity supply, functioning of street lights , pre and post sanitation drives at all prominent religious places of different faith on their respective festivals across the district.

The concerned Municipalities were directed to intensify cleanliness drives in their areas with focus on religious places, roads, lanes, drains and markets besides regular lifting and proper garbage disposal in all areas.

Directions were given for intensifying market checking drives across all markets to ensure sale of quality food items and strict implementation of officials rates in the district.

Among others, SDM Beerwah, ACR Budgam, CPO, Executive Engineers, SDPOs, EOs and other concerned accompanied the DC.