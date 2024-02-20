DC Srinagar undertook evening tour of City

SRINAGAR: In wake of the snowfall, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Tuesday evening undertook a tour of various City areas to oversee the functioning of essential services and supplies.

The DC also inspected the snow-clearance operations and take first hand appraisal about availability of essentials in the markets.

During the visit, the DC visited JLNM Hospital, Rainawari to inspect patient care facilities available at the Hospital.

He took a round of various units of the Hospital and inspected the Emergency unit, ICU, OPD, IPD and enquired about the health facilities being provided to the patients.

On the occasion, the DC asked the Medical Superintendent JLNM to ensure all healthcare facilities to the patients and take appropriate measures to ensure patient care services are not affected at all.

He also directed the other line Departments to make sure periodical snow clearance around the hospital to ensure smooth movement of ambulances and other vehicles carrying patients.

Similarly, the DC visited Power Grid Station Bemina to take firsthand appraisal about the present status of the power supply.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that currently power supply is being fed to all City Stations/feeders as per notified schedule.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected MED Control Room Shalteng to take stock of the available men and machinery kept ready for snow clearance in the District and tackle any situation evolved due to snowfall.

The DC asked the concerned MED authorities at the Control Room to remain in the state of rediness and monitor the weather situation periodically so that men and machinery are deployed swiftly for snow clearance.

Enroute to his visit, the DC visited several areas of the City including Lal Chowk, M.A Road, Sangermal Crossing, Munawarabad, Khanyar, Rainwari, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Bemina bypass and other adjoining areas and took stock of the ongoing snow clearance operations.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has stressed the officers of the line Departments to ensure prompt clearance of snow from all roads and inner links in rural areas of the District including Fakir Gujri, Dara, Harwan Astanmarg, Khonmoh, Kimber, Takiya Sangreshi and other remote areas.

The DC also emphasised on ensuring availability of all essential commodities in the markets of the District, besides availability of medicines and medical equipments si that patients do not face any difficulty.