DC Srinagar takes Tehsil-wise review of Revenue services

SRINAGAR : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Friday chaired a comprehensive meeting of senior Revenue Officers here at Conference Hall of the DC Office to review Tehsil wise delivery of revenue service, pendency status and implementation of various citizen-centric revenue related services initiatives across the district.

DC also took stock of the infrastructure upgradation of Revenue Offices and progress achieved in digitization and management of Revenue records.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz-Ul-Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, SDM West, Irfan Bahadur, SDM East, Zuber Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar, all Tehsildars and Assistant Revenue Attorney(ARA) with DC and other concerned.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed Tehsil wise progress and performance of Revenue Officers, with stress on timely disposal of Revenue Service under Public Service Guarantee Act(PSGA), Digitization of Revenue records, disposal of migrant grievances, replies to Court cases, modernization of Revenue Offices and other revenue related matters.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of seamless, timely and efficient public service delivery across all Revenue offices of the district. He stressed the need for maintaining a comprehensive and transparent land records management system to strengthen public trust and administrative efficiency.

The DC directed all concerned Officers to clear pending cases on priority and ensure strict adherence to timelines prescribed under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

The DC also took stock of the infrastructure upgradation of Revenue Offices and reviewed the progress achieved in construction of new Revenue Offices in the district. He directed the Officers to personally monitor the progress and quality of the works of their respective Tehsil and SDM Offices so that they are timely completed and made functional.

He also emphasized timely completion in digitization and management of revenue records. He directed the concerned officers to expedite digitization efforts and ensure proper maintenance of records for improved accessibility and efficiency.

The DC stressed the Officers to adopt a proactive and citizen-friendly approach while discharging their duties to ensure effective governance and improved public satisfaction.