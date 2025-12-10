DC Srinagar & SMC Commissioner conduct citywide inspection of winter preparedness

SRINAGAR : The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo along with the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Faz Lul Haseeb carried out an extensive on-site review of snow-clearance arrangements across the City. The visit was aimed to assess on ground readiness of Men and Machinery, Control Room operation and overall winter response preparedness.

The DC and SMC Commissioner inspected key sites including the MED Snow clearance Control Room at Shalteng, the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT, the SMC Control Room, and the JAKLINE Yard.

The Officers reviewed the response mechanisms, availability of equipment, communication systems and readiness of field teams.

During the visit, Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department, Bod Raj, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid, Joint Commissioner SMC Syed Abul Qasim, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, SDM West Irfan Bahadur, Superintending Engineers of R&B, MED, SMC and other Officers accompanied the DC and Commissioner SMC.

At MED complex cum Control Room Shalteng, the DC and SMC Commissioner accompanied by Chief Engineer MED inspected the deployment of men and machinery, functioning of control room and coordination mechanisms established to deal with snowfall and related exigencies.

On the occasion, the DC and SMC Commissioner were briefed that as many as 45 snow clearance machines are kept in ready state for deployment of snow clearance along 35 routes comprising road length of 1634 kilometres under the jurisdiction of MED.

Both the Officers emphasized close inter-departmental coordination, round-the-clock control room functioning, and prompt response systems to address public grievances during winter emergencies. They underlined proactive planning, timely deployment of men and machinery and effective communication to tackle any situation evolved due to snowfall besides ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services.

The DC Srinagar underscored the importance of swift mobilization of snow-clearance machinery to avoid disruptions. The SMC Commissioner directed field teams to remain alert and fully prepared to respond to any eventuality arising from snowfall, ensuring timely public assistance.

The officers then visited the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT, where they assessed its operational readiness for seamless monitoring of winter arrangements. They interacted with officials from various departments deployed at the Centre for round-the-clock functioning, surveillance, and real-time dissemination of information, particularly during emergencies.

Later, the DC and SMC Commissioner inspected the SMC Control Room at JAKLINE Yard near Batamaloo and inspected the available machinery and preparedness for snow-clearance operations.