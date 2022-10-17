SRINAGAR, OCT 17: In order to take stock of the preparations for 4th Phase of Back to Village (B2V) programme in district, a meeting of all Zonal/Sectoral Officers was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

At the outset, the DC took Department wise appraisal of the activities to be carried out during the ambitious initiative of the Government to reach out to the people at the grassroots level to address their developmental needs. He said the focus of the program would be to energise panchayats, collect feedback on the delivery of Government schemes/programmes and capture specific economic potential.

After a detailed discussion with regard to conduct of programmes, the plan and arrangements, the DC asked the concerned officers to work with dedication and in tandem for the smooth and successful conduct of the program across the district.

The DC asked the officers of line Departments including RDD, Social Welfare, Education, Health, PHE, PDD, R&B, Forest, ICDS, Floriculture, Agriculture & Allied sectors, Sports and other concerned Departments to ensure necessary arrangements in all Panchayat Halqas to ensure smooth conduct of programmes and achieve the targets.

The DC asked the Officers of the line departments to launch an IEC campaign with regard to the programme and install hoardings at important places highlighting different Government schemes and stepwise registration procedure and other information of each scheme.

He also called for creating awareness among masses about all the online portals and services offered by the government. The officers were asked to display prominently in each Gram Panchayat the name and number of services available online for digital literacy of the villagers

The DC also asked the Departments to forward cases of the beneficiaries under different self-employment schemes to banks, while LDM was asked to process such cases on a fast track basis.

Similarly, Programme Officer, ICDS was asked to hold awareness camps on various Government schemes including Poshan Vatika in every panchayat, besides special programmes regarding Anemia and under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme for mass sensitization.

The Youth Services & Sports Officer was asked to organize sports events in all Panchayats, while Health, DSWO, DPO were directed to conduct awareness and counselling programmes under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

The Education, Health, FCS&CA, Forest, Culture and other Departments were also asked to ensure cent percent achievement under set targets.

During the meeting, the DC also designated Nodal Officers for proper monitoring and successful conduct of the programmes. The line departments were instructed to submit detailed action plan regarding targets identified and activities being taken up during forthcoming 4th phase of Back to Village programme

Earlier, the DC highlighted the importance of holding 4th Phase of Back to Village programme aimed at obtaining feedback from the people at grass roots level and tailor government efforts in improving delivery of village-specific services.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, General Manager, DIC, Programme Officer, ICDS, Superintending Engineers of different Departments and all Zona/Sectoral Officers.