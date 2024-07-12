DC Srinagar reviews NABARD projects

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of Officers to review the projects under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in District Srinagar.

During the meeting, the DC took a holistic review of the ongoing and new projects, projects facing impediments, and completed projects funded by NABARD.

At the outset, the DDM NABARD through a PowerPoint presentation presented the details including sectoral distribution of sanctions and cumulative position as of 31 March 2024, sectoral distribution of disbursements and cumulative position as of 31 March 2024, and year-wise performance- sanctions/ disbursements.

She also presented the status of RIDF in PWD, Central Kashmir Zone (Srinagar).

The DC directed for preparation of estimation for 14 new projects worth 96.82 crores recommended under NABARD as discussed in the meeting. He instructed the concerned to prepare estimates of these projects forthwith so that they are ready for tendering as and when approved by the government.

During the meeting, the concerned Engineers highlighted the bottlenecks hampering the progress of some of the projects.

On projects facing bottlenecks, the DC directed the concerned quarters to take corrective measures and speed up the work for their early completion. He also assured of all necessary support for early project completion.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, S.Es of North and South, Ex. Engineers of Core, Dalgate, and Bemina besides other Officers and officials.