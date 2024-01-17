SRINAGAR:- The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired an Officers meeting here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the implementation of welfare measures for underprivileged, vulnerable, downtrodden and weaker sections of society and process of extension of benefits of various Government schemes by the Social Welfare Department.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a comprehensive review of beneficiary-oriented schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon the officers and other functionaries of the Social Welfare Department to work in a holistic and proactive approach with utmost coordination among all wings of the Department to ensure efficient and effective implementation of all Social Security and Beneficiary-Oriented schemes in the District. He also asked the Officers to lay a special focus on cent per cent coverage under all social welfare schemes.

The DC envisioned a plan for the development of common centres for children suffering from autism, muscular dystrophy, and braille teaching centre for blind children under single roof in the District. He stressed saturating the cases under Motorised Tricycles and Prosthetic Aids

The DC said this is a collective responsibility of all of us to make sure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind. He stressed upon the officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that all eligible beneficiaries of the District can reap the benefits of Government’s welfare schemes.

During the meeting, the District Social Welfare Officer gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation and apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the functioning of the Department and implementation of schemes.

The DSWO informed that monthly pension of Rs 1000 is given to beneficiaries under four categories – Old age, Widow, Disabled and Transgender through online mode.

Similarly, under SASCM (SAKSHAM) 75 beneficiaries were provided Pension and 41 were given scholarships.

He also presented figures of beneficiaries under National Foundation For Communal Harmony (NECH), Marriage Assistance scheme, Prosthetic Aid, Motorized Tricycles, Hearing Aid, Wheel chair, Tricycles.

The DC was also informed about awareness programmes conducted under National Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and rehabilitation of Old Age persons, Abhedananda home and protection & development under Juvenile Justice.

Programme Officer ICDS, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, besides other senior Officers and Officials of Social Welfare Department were present in the meeting.