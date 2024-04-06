DC Srinagar reviews functioning of Revenue Department

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Saturday chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office to review of the functioning of Revenue Department in order to ensure efficient and prompt public services to public in the District

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Khalid Hussain, the meeting was attended by SDM East, SDM West, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, all Tehsildars and other senior functionaries of the Revenue Department of the District.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review and progress of all Tehsils of the District on various Revenue matters including progress on digitization of Jamabandis/Girdawari, Reconstruction of damaged Massavies, Status of Migrant offline/online grievances, updation of cases on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), Online services delivery system, digitization of legacy mutations.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was given Tehsil wise appraisal about the Revenue Department at grass root level and progress on digitization of revenue record.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the Officers to work with sincerity and dedication while redressing the public grievances to ensure their time bound, prompt and quality disposal. He stressed all the Tehsildars to ensure efficient and prompt delivery of public services to their best satisfaction as envisaged under Public Services Guarantee Act(PSGA).

The DC also asked the Revenue Officers to monitor the process of revenue related activities in respective jurisdiction on periodical basis so that people do not face any inconvenience while availing revenue related services.

While reviewing progress with regard to the authentication process of digitised Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to clear pendencies under set timelines.

The DC asked the concerned Revenue Officers to reconcile the updated/corrected copies of the Jamabandies with the respective Tehsil Offices to ensure presence of up-to-date records. He sets Tehsil wise deadlines for completing the process of Authentication of Jamabandies.

Similarly, with regard to the disposal mechanism of grievances related to Migrant properties filed by the Kashmiri migrants in different categories offline/online, the DC instructed all the Tehsildars to pay focused attention to the migrant complaints registered online/offline and ensure their quality disposal to the best satisfaction of the complainants on fast track basis.