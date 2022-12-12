Srinagar: In order to review the progress of Migrant Transit Accommodations, meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex here on Monday.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir, the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Secretary SMC, Deputy Director SDA, all concerned Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Tehsildar Relief and other concerned.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of the process regarding construction of Migrant Transit Accommodations of 936 flats comprising 39 blocks being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 124 crore in the District.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned Revenue authorities to allot additional 20 kanals of land adjacent to 93 kanals of land already allotted for the Migrant transit accommodation at Zewan.

The DC also asked the concerned for exploring feasibility of another patch of of land at Gasoo in Tehsil North of the Cty.

The DC also directed the concerned executing agency to start physical work on the project by or before December 20, 2022.

Later, in the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the disposal status of migrant grievances and instructed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on the complaints registered on the portal/offline to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants.

The DC further asked the officers to work with added zeal and dedication while redressing the grievances to ensure their time bound, prompt and quality disposal.

While reviewing Tehsil wise status of grievances, the DC sets Tehsil wise deadline to clear pendency regarding disposal of migrant grievances related to correction of records/ demarcation and removal of encroachments/trespassing/alienation by way of fraud or distress sale, etc. He said that no laxity will be tolerated with regard to lenient way or slow pace of grievance settlement.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that out of total 1864 complaints received only 271 are pending which are being addressed on fast track basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the Assistant Commissioner Revenue to further activate the dedicated helpline so that applicants are provided first-hand information about their registered complaints. He also asked him to monitor the functioning of the Migrant Grievance Redressal Cell to keep proper track of the registered grievances for their timely disposal.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that first hand assistance is being provided to the complainants on dedicated helpline number by the concerned Revenue staff for providing guidance to the complainants and to respond to their queries.