SRINAGAR:- In order to bring Administration at the door steps of people for an on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Saturday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp, here at Bemina under public outreach programme.

The programme was held in the premises of SDM/Tehsil Office Shalteng and witnessed large participation of people from Bemina, Panzinara, Rambirgarh, Shalteng, Parimpora, Barthana, Khushi Pora, Zainakote, HMT, Maloora, Mujgund, Lawaypora, Batamaloo and other adjoining areas of Shalteng Tehsil of the Srinagar District.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC including augmentation of drainage network, replacement of electric poles and wires, macadamization of inner roads, upgradation of health and school infrastructure, provision of Bank ATM facility, extension of Smart City buses to the area, and other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.

He also assured the people of Shalteng Tehsil that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority.

The DC also gave on the spot directions to the concerned Officers to conduct the field visit of the areas and take first hand appraisal of the public issues and ensure their time bound redressal.



Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad, SDM West, Pimroze Bashir, Tehsildar, Shalteng, Kaiser Ahmad, Executive Engineer R&B, besides other senior officers and Engineers of the District Administration were present in the Public Grievance Redressal Camp under weekly Block Diwas.