DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp 

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: With an aim to bring administration at the doorsteps of people and to listen to their developmental demands and ensure on spot resolution of their issues, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held the Block Diwas programme at Harwan under a weekly public outreach programme.

Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Manohar Lal and other senior Officers of all line Departments were present in the Public Redressal Camp.

While people in large number from various areas of Harwan Block including New Theed, Dara, Mulnar, Fakir Gujri were part of the Public Grievance Redressal Camp. On the occasion, local representatives projected various issues and development related demands before the Deputy Commissioner including issues

The DC interacted with the local people and received first hand appraisal about the public issues and demands. He gave patient hearing to the people and passed on the spot instructions to the concerned Departments for time-bound redressal of public grievances.

The DC said the District Administration is taking all possible measures to ensure better civic facilities to the people particularly living in remote areas of the District.

The Deputy Commissioner also launched Kissan Sampark Abhiyan 3.0 at Faqir Gujri area in Harwan Block. Sampark Abhiyan is a farmer orientation and skill development programme aimed to sensitize farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and benefits under other centrally sponsored schemes.

Earlier, the Chief Agriculture Officer highlighted the benefits of Kissan Sampark Abhiyan 3.0 and other initiatives taken for the welfare of Farmers through HADP.